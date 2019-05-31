BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Frontman MATT TUCK Talks New Album - "All Indicators Are Pointing Towards Ferocious Heaviness"

Rock Sound caught up with Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck backstage at Slam Dunk Festival where he discussed the band's future plans, including details on the follow-up to their Gravity album. Expect a heavier sound when the record drops in 2021. Plus, Matt talks the new confidence and happiness levels in the band, playing Slam Dunk for the first time, and covering Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive".

Matt Tuck: "All indicators are pointing towards ferocious heaviness. So, I don't know... maybe it (Gravity) was just something we needed to get out of our system to come back to the more traditional way of writing a Bullet record. It's weird how these things work out, but all signs initially are pointing to a far more aggressive, gnarly, riff-based record."

