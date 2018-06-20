BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Frontman MATT TUCK Talks New Album - "There's Not A Lot Of Shreddy Riffs And Crazy Fast Stuff; We've Done That A Million Times"

Ultimate Guitar recently caught up with Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck to discuss the band's new album, Gravity. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

UG: New album Gravity comes out later this month. We heard some new elements, like more electronic music. What can fans expect from this album? Will there be more of this? Can you share anything with us at this moment?

Matt: "It's a very diverse record. There are a lot of different sounds on there which we haven't used before. I think that 'Letting You Go' is one of the songs where it's more at the forefront. But then there's one more song which is kind of in the same vein. There's one song called 'Coma' which has got like the heaviest section we've ever done in a Bullet song. It's a good mix of intensity and darkness and epicness. The technical side of the record is far simpler. There's not a lot of shreddy riffs and crazy fast. We've done that a million times, we didn't wanna do that again. It's all about weight and all about the feel of the song. It's hard to explain. It's an evolution of the band. But there are still some very, very crushing, big riff moments on there."

UG: So why did you decide to add these kinds of elements in music? Are you following new trends or did you just feel like doing it?

Matt: "It's our sixth record. We've done certain things the certain way for so long, it's just boring. It's only so many times you can have, you know, a double kick pattern with a guitar solo over it in the scale of C minor. It's just so boring and predictable. We've done that a million times in the past. So we just wanted to do something we've never done before, push ourselves creatively, not rely on the band's history and historical way of writing. And now we just felt like the time is right to do something a bit different and a bit more kind of exciting and fresher."

Bullet For My Valentine have released a video for the new single "Letting You Go", featured on the band's new album Gravity, out on June 29th. Pre-order here, and watch the clip below:

Gravity marks BFMV's first album release under the Search And Destroy/ Spinefarm Records banner. It aptly sees the band rewriting its own future - finding new ways to invent heavy noise and remaining unshackled by the legacy that comes with being masters of its trade. The four musicians have stretched their creative wings like never before, delicately balancing film score electronica and icy synths in their trademark hellfire of hard rock.

With drummer Jason Bowld joining founding members, singer/guitarist Matt Tuck and fellow axeman Michael "Padge" Paget, along with bassist Jamie Mathias, who has been a part of the Bullet story since 2015, this is a band reborn.

"Over It" video:

Bullet For My Valentine have announced a fall US tour in support of Gravity. The fall Gravity tour kicks off on September 13th in Kansas City and wraps up on October 16th in Las Vegas. Special guests will be announced at a later date.

September

13 - Kansas City, MO - Harrah's

15 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth

18 - St. Louis, MO - The Paegant

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

27 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

October

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall

4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

7 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

9 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

16 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues