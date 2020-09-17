BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - New Album "The Heaviest BFMV Stuff You've Ever Heard"

Doc Coyle welcomed Bullet For My Valentine lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget to the The Ex-Man podcast. In the interview below, Padge talks about how BFMV has maintained so much consistency over the years, his philosophy of personal humility despite great success and fame, how the UK metal scene evolved out of obscurity with breakout artists like BFMV, what is was like working with producer Colin Richardson and having massive early success, the pain of losing band members, the downside of success and how money and excess almost destroyed the band, and how the pandemic has affected the UK and shaped their prospects to start playing live.

On the band's new studio album, which is currently in the works:

"It's heavy as fuck. It's the heaviest Bullet stuff you've ever heard, which is cool. Everyone's vibing. It's just we need to get out of this (lockdown) situation we're in so that music carries on and we can put on shows again. Same as everybody else that's in the same situation."

The clip below features Bullet For My Valentine playing at Resurrection Fest on July 9th, 2016 in Viveiro, Spain. The pro-shot footage was uploaded by festival organizers.

The setlist was as follows:

"No Way Out"

"Your Betrayal"

"4 Words (To Choke Upon)"

"You Want a Battle? (Here's a War)"

"The Last Fight"

- Drum Solo -

"Raising Hell"

"Scream Aim Fire"

"Venom"

"The Poison"

"Alone"

"Worthless"

"Tears Don't Fall"

"Waking The Demon"