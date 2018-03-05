BULLETS AND OCTANE Reveal Waking Up Dead Album Details

US hard rock band Bullets And Octane have announced the release of their new album, Waking Up Dead, due on May 25th worldwide via Bad MoFo Records/Cargo Records UK.

Waking Up Dead was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Brent Clawson (Wednesday 13, Hell Or Highwater, The Knives) at Joy Street Sound in Garden Grove, CA. Additional engineering by Travis Pavur (The Used, Anders Osborne) at Golden Beat Recording.

2018 is poised to be a jam packed year for Bullets And Octane starting with the album release party at The Viper Room in Los Angeles and the subsequent festival and tour dates to be announced. Be on the look-out for Bullets And Octane in a city near you.

Tracklisting:

"Bad Mother Fucker"

"Waking Up Dead"

"When We Were Young"

"Burning At Both Wicks"

"Fires"

"Fuck You Song"

"Murder Me Baby"

"Rolling Stone"

"Hostage"

"Heart Attack"

"Bad Mother Fucker" video:

"Waking Up Dead" video:

Bullets And Octane is:

Gene Louis - vocals

Felipe Rodrigo - guitar, backing vocals

Zachary Kibbee - bass, backing vocals

Jonny Udell - drums