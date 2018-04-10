BURIED ABOVE GROUND Release "Sin Eater" Music Video; Band Prepare For Chaos And Carnage Tour

Buried Above Ground deliver a savage and unrelenting music video for the blistering new track “Sin Eater", which can be viewed below. This is the new face of deathcore, embracing more "aggressive" Americanized heavy metal blended with extreme metal roots.

DJ (guitars) states: "We are extremely excited to share this video with everyone. We have never worked harder or spent more time on a video before. We hope that it is a good visual representation of what we’ve done musically on the album.

"We are currently in Albuquerque NM, and join up to start the Chaos And Carnage Tour tomorrow. Getting to tour with some of the bands we’ve grown up looking up to, is a huge honor to us. We aren’t just on this tour to try and fit in, we want to blow everyone away, and we hope that this tour is just a seed in that process."

The band’s first national tour will be alongside Carnifex, Oceano and Winds of Plague (among many others) on the first annual Chaos And Carnage tour, kicks off today. Dates and additional information can be found here.