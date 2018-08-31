BURNING WITCHES Debut "Executed" Lyric Video

Burning Witches are not only the hottest export from the Alpine Republic, the five piece from Switzerland are also one of the most thrilling newcomers in old school heavy metal spanning the last few years, globally. The new album Hexenhammer will be released on November 9th via Nuclear Blast Records.

A lyric video for the single "Executed" can be found below. The band states: "We are very proud to show you our first lyric & performance video for the song 'Executed'. It is a very powerful & speedy track that tells the story of the 'last Witch' Anna Göldi from Switzerland and her harrowing life. A tragic and true story that fits into our Hexenhammer album theme!“

Pre-order Hexenhammer digitally and receive "Executed" instantly.

The cover artwork for their second studio album was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Destruction, Annihilator, and many more.

The forthcoming record was produced in the Little Creek Studio by the same team as its predecessor: V.O. Pulver (Pro-Pain, Destruction) and Destruction legend Schmier, who helped and advised as a close friend of the band. The result is a truly brilliant heavy metal album, which will take away the breath of headbangers worldwide, and of course make people bang their heads!

Hexenhammer tracklisting:

"The Witch Circle"

"Executed"

"Lords Of War"

"Open Your Mind"

"Don‘t Cry My Tears"

"Maiden Of Steel"

"Dungeon Of Infamy"

"Dead Ender"

"Hexenhammer"

"Possession"

"Maneater"

"Holy Diver"

Bonus:

"Self Sacrifice"

"Don‘t Cry My Tears" (acoustic)

"Executed" lyric video:

Trailer:

Lineup:

Seraina - Vocals

Romana - Guitars

Sonia - Guitars

Jay - Bass

Lala - Drums