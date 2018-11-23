BURNING WITCHES - Hexenhammer European Chart Positions Revealed; Burning Witches / Burning Alive Re-Release Announced

Nuclear Blast has announced that Hexenhammer, the new album from old-school heavy metal newcomers Burning Witches, has entered the official album charts in many countries across Europe.

UK (Rock) - #15

Switzerland - #21

Germany - #43

UK (Indie) - #47

Belgium - #148 (Wallonie)

The band states: "How great is this?! We are still overwhelmed and very thankful for your terrific support! Have a look at those billboard chart rankings - it is your achievement! We really do treasure your encouragement - many thanks!"

The band has also announced that they will re-releasing their acclaimed debut album Burning Witches on January 18th via Nuclear Blast. In addition, the Swiss witches will pack their live EP"Burning Alive as a bonus as part on the release.

The band states: "Our first and sold out album will be soon available again with our live record as a cool bonus content on top. As a newcomer we are very pleased that all new fans can now also check out our lead-off attempt. The beginning of our career will always be something special for us!"

Burning Witches / Burning Alive will be available on black and coloured vinyl as 2LP Gatefold incl. Double CD

(Photo - Martin Rahn)