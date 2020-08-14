BURNING WITCHES Introduce New Guitarist LARISSA ERNST; New Single / Video Due In September

Swiss metallers Burning Witches welcome new witch Larissa on lead guitar. The ladies are also working in the studio on a new single at this moment; release day for the brand-new track and the video will be September 17th!

Larissa, formerly of Anna Lux and Gomorra, has released the following statement: "Hey Burning Witches fans all around the world, I am unbelievably excited to join the coven on lead guitar! We all share this great passion for heavy metal and an almost lifelong friendship. I have followed the girls since the start and I will do my very best to live up to the expectations as a witch. Let´s continue this journey even stronger together! I'm ready to fight!!"

The girls are very happy to be a complete band again, and are looking forward for new adventures

"We are very happy to introduce our new witch Larissa! We are a full circle again and it feels really fantastic. Thanks to everyone who applied to play with us, there was so many great girls, it was overwhelming. We went for the girl that is a close friend, an amazing person and a skilled and experienced player. We hope you give her a sensational entry, we know our fans are as excited as we are! We love what we do and want to continue our path now, with regained strength and friendship!"

Stay tuned for more details of the upcoming single and more witchcraft.