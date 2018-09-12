BURNING WITCHES Launch Hexenhammer Album Video Trailer #1: Band History

Burning Witches will release their new album, Hexenhammer, on November 9th via Nuclear Blast Records. A first video trailer for the upcoming release can be found below. Pre-order Hexenhammer digitally and receive the single "Executed" instantly.

The cover artwork for their second studio album was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Destruction, Annihilator, and many more.

The forthcoming record was produced in the Little Creek Studio by the same team as its predecessor: V.O. Pulver (Pro-Pain, Destruction) and Destruction legend Schmier, who helped and advised as a close friend of the band. The result is a truly brilliant heavy metal album, which will take away the breath of headbangers worldwide, and of course make people bang their heads!

Hexenhammer tracklisting:

"The Witch Circle"

"Executed"

"Lords Of War"

"Open Your Mind"

"Don‘t Cry My Tears"

"Maiden Of Steel"

"Dungeon Of Infamy"

"Dead Ender"

"Hexenhammer"

"Possession"

"Maneater"

"Holy Diver"

Bonus:

"Self Sacrifice"

"Don‘t Cry My Tears" (acoustic)

Trailer #1:

"Executed" lyric video:

Lineup:

Seraina - Vocals

Romana - Guitars

Sonia - Guitars

Jay - Bass

Lala - Drums