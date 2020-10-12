BURTON C. BELL - "ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS Is The Most Personal, Most Representational Piece Of Work I've Ever Done"

Vocalist Burton C. Bell has spoken to Eamon O'Neill from eonmusic about his shock exit from Fear Factory, working with Geezer Butler on his G//Z/R album, and his new project Ascension Of The Watchers. An excerpt follows:

On Apropyca, the album Burton's just released with The Watchers: "It's something that I've been working on for literally ten years. Ascension Of The Watchers, to me, is the most personal, and the most representational piece of work I've ever done, in my entire career. So, Fear Factory fans can actually get an in depth look into the sounds that were created for Fear Factory. So, there are a lot of similarities, and there are a lot of differences as well."

On working with Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler for 1995's Plastic Planet (which is being rereleased on October 30th, via BMG): "Obviously I was a fan of Black Sabbath already, and to be working with... It's fucking Geezer Butler, you know what I mean? So he took me up to his studio which was an attic, and it was like a Black Sabbath museum, and my heart was just like eek! I was looking at everything, trying to hold my jaw up! I saw the Sabotage platinum record on the wall, and I said; 'God damnit, that was the first record I loved by Black Sabbath, it's my favourite record by Black Sabbath!', and he looked at me like I was crazy, and he was like; [does Geezer's accent] 'Really?! That record?!'"

On not being asked back to work on Geezer's Black Science album in 1997: "I was disappointed that I wasn't used again, but they wanted someone that had more of an open schedule, I guess. Demanufacture did very well right after that, and I was touring that and G//Z/R, so I was busy. But yeah, I'm not really sure why I wasn't on the second record. But regardless, I am very proud of the work that we did on Plastic Planet, and I'm just honoured to have the opportunity."

Finally, Burton spoks of his disappointment at not being able to fulfill planned Fear Factory Obsolete anniversary shows due to legalities: "There was things that happened that just kept us from doing that, so yeah, I'm very sad that that never happened, because that would have been really cool. Yeah, I was totally stifled, and it was beyond my control in that Fear Factory camp."

Industrial gothic rockers Ascension Of The Watchers - the creative, and innovative journey of former Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell - will release their new album, Apocrypha, on October 9 via Dissonance Productions.

A music video for the song "The End Is Always The Beginning" can be found below. Says Bell: "Now, more than ever, my words are a true reflection of my mind. 'The End Is Always The Beginning' is a true statement, in every aspect of life, it all depends on the individual perspective. The video was created by Victor Hugo-Borges and is another surreal snippet into Ascension Of The Watchers. The meaning is unique for every listener and viewer. There is no incorrect analysis. Take what you will from it. For me, this is the beginning of a whole new chapter, and this song validates my personal strength to truly understand what it means to move forward."

Born of life, love and spirituality, Bell’s unmistakable, harmonious inventory once renowned in one of metal’s finest pioneering acts has brought life to a new concept, a genre of it’s own. Ambient atmospheres, melodies and introspective lyrics that sheds light of Bell’s visions, as seen in their purest form. An intimate nature that Ascension Of The Watchers envisioned, to draw the minds, hearts and aspirations of a people to a higher level of thinking to a feeling with cohesive celebration and reflection in the beauty of existence.

Tracklisting:

“Ghost Heart”

“The End Is Always The Beginning”

“Apocrypha”

“A Wolf Interlude”

“Honoree”

“Stormcrow”

“Cygnus Aeon”

“Key To The Cosmos”

“Bells Of Perdition”

“Wanderers”

“Sign Your Name”

“Ghost Heart” video:

The story of Ascension Of The Watchers:

In early 2002 Burton retreated to the quiet, simplicity of rural Pennsylvania for seven months with his friend and musical confidant John Bechdel, escaping the onslaught of Los Angeles, and industry alike. A mentor in music, philosophy and demeanour, Bechdel unwittingly guided Bell along the creative path of this new conceptual movement.

With Burton’s unprecedented vocal sound and style, coupled with the brilliantly orchestrated musical compositions of both Bell and Bechdel (synonymous with pioneering tags to the industrial/metal genre) the pair began experimenting with textured melodies of melancholic tones, best attributed to the ‘80s and ‘90s underground scene. Ascension Of The Watchers echoes the sounds of a prophetic hallucination, fears and dreams with remorse of things lost and forgotten; but with a hope of redemption and light in the future.

In 2004, Ascension Of The Watchers independently released “Iconoclast”, printed only on CD and vinyl to a limited number. In 2008, with the help John Bechdel and Paul Raven (RIP), Burton brought Ascension Of The Watchers to Ministry legend Al Jourgensen’s label, 13th Planet. With the guidance and special collaborations with Jourgensen during the recording and mixing in El Paso, Texas, AOTW added the guitar talents of Eduardo Mussi. It also featured Paul Raven’s last contribution as a bass player on the track “Mars Becoming”.

In 2008, Ascension Of The Watchers’ debut LP Numinosum was released through 13th Planet. Upon release, AOTW performed special, intimate shows, including the album release performance at Alex Grey’s Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in NYC. They also had the honour of supporting Killing Joke for their reunion tour in honour of their fallen friend, Paul Raven.

In 2017, the friendship between renowned UK solo artist Jayce Lewis and Burton brought in the essential camaraderie, talents and studio that perfectly suited the recording of Apocrypha. Northstone Studios, based in the countryside of South Wales, connected to the 250 year old Court Colman Manor, the studio built by Lewis’ own hands using the ancient stones of the monastery that once stood there, the rustic detail proved a perfect setting for AOTW’s very own Jayce Lewis to record, produce and mix the “Apocrypha” album. A recording process that literally stirred the souls that remain within the stone walls of Lewis’ Northstone Studios. During the vocal recordings of the title track, a recording was inadvertently captured from the aether; an eerie, unrecognizable and untranslatable, syllabic phrase whispered within the vocal booth. The event is now the intro to the title track, “Apocrypha”.

In Truth, the making of Apocrypha has been a decade long journey of writing and recording, from California, Pennsylvania, New York and Wales. In 2018 the band decided to utilize the crowdfunding platform PledgeMusic to jumpstart the project. After a very successful campaign, raising 124% of their goal, PledgeMusic went into administration, eventually declaring bankruptcy, and in turn, would never release any of the funds dedicated to Ascension Of The Watchers. Nevertheless, the band persevered to complete the album.

After ten years of writing and recording, along with reflection on the very personal nature of this project, Ascension Of The Watchers will renew its journey in 2020, with the culmination of the long awaited release, Apocrypha. With plans of conceptualized touring, AOTW continues to grow as Bell’s main creative endeavour, well into the future.

Lineup:

Burton C. Bell - vocals and guitar

John Bechdel - keyboards

Jayce Lewis - drums, backing vocals and programming