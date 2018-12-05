BURTON C. BELL Completes New FEAR FACTORY Album; ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS To Record New Album In January

Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell revealed during a recent interview with M.I.R.P. that the band has completed work on a new studio album. It has been turned over to the label and is due to be released in 2019. Bell also revealed that his Ascension Of The Watchers project will start recording a new album in January. Check out the audio interview here.

Back in July, Bell announced release plans for the second album from Ascension of The Watchers, his musical collaboration with John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Prong, Fear Factory, Ministry). After returning from a 10-year hiatus, the pair’s eagerly awaited album, Stormcrow is set for release via the PledgeMusic platform. Check out the project page here to watch the campaign’s video, narrated by Bell and find out more details about the new release.

Burton is "excited and delighted" to begin recording on their second album and share this journey with their fan base, as PledgeMusic actively involves fans in the project’s campaign in order to fund the album’s birth and development. Stormcrow features the lead single, "Ghost Heart", together with an enchanting video created by the Brazilian filmmaker Victor Hugo-Borges. Joining Bechdel and Bell for AoTW are Edu Mussi (Still Life Decay) and Jayce Lewis (UK Industrial/electronic artist) who will help create, produce and mix the long awaited collection at Jayce’s Northstone Studios in Bridgend, Wales.

Ascension of The Watchers was created in 2002 in Central Pennsylvania as a new creative outlet for Burton C. Bell and John Bechdel. Inspired by the writings within the Book Of Enoch, they independently released their Iconoclast EP in 2004, which was a vision born of life, love and spirituality. The music, melodies and lyrics gives one the opportunity to share in Burton’s visions as he saw them in their purest form. Their critically acclaimed debut LP, Numinosum, was released in 2008 on Al Jourgensen’s (Ministry, Revolting Cocks, Lard, Pailhead) 13th Planet label. Around that debut album, AoTW was honoured to be invited to tour the US with Killing Joke on their reunion tour as special guests.

With the PledgeMusic campaign, AoTW enables Burton's vision of an album that truly represents his true passions; sonic textures, dark melodies and lyrical melancholy. Remaining true to the concept of the fallen angels (The Watchers) from The Book Of Enoch, the lyrical concepts in Stormcrow herald their penitence to their one true love that banished them from heaven.

While the Ascension of The Watchers campaign can be found on the PledgeMusic website with multiple purchase options, Devfire Entertainment/Cargo Records will release Stormcrow worldwide in the spring of 2019.

