BUTCHER BABIES Introduce New Drummer CHASE BRICKENDEN

"Let's all give a Butcher welcome to our new drummer Chase Brickenden (pictured above). You may have seen him with us last year on tour with Megadeth, Knotfest USA and Knotfest Japan," says Butcher Babies frontwomen Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey. "He's a beast and we couldn't be more excited to what he brings to the band. After writing this entire new album with us, he is currently tracking drums to make your faces melt."

"Formerly, he has slayed the drums for Thrown Into Exhile, Otep, and more. Chase is a multi-style drummer that graduated from Musicians Institute and we feel ultra lucky to have him! This is our first line up change ever! After seven years with Chris (Warner), we want to wish him a happy new marriage and success in all that he does. Cheers!"

Chase also issued a statement that reads, "Thank you for the warm welcome! It's an honor to join my friends in this band. I'm so excited to share what we're working on. Looking forward to meeting you all on tour!"

In live news, Butcher Babies will be part of this year's edition of the Blackest Of The Black festival, curated by Glenn Danzig, set for May 26th - 27th at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California.

The music lineup for Blackest Of The Black is as follows:

Friday, May 26th: Suicidal Tendencies, Corrosion of Conformity, Suicide Silence, Discharge, Belphegor, Butcher Babies, 3 Teeth, and more to be announced.

Saturday, May 27th: Danzig, Ministry, Vamps, Atreyu, Venom Inc, DevilDriver, Fear Factory, Marduk, Combichrist, Ghoul, Ritual, and more to be announced.

In addition to the outstanding musical lineup, Blackest Of The Black will feature a slew of attractions including a Verotik/Comic Con area, a roaming freak show filled with contortionists, demons, and more, thrill rides, and a Sugar Skull Contest. The main attraction, Castle Danzig, is an interactive walk through with a number of activations. Within the vicinity of the eerie castle and courtyard, attendees will find a sacrifice altar, bondage stage, suspension stage, electro stage, blood bath, a padded cell, stocks, cage dancers, and more.

Information on tickets, VIP packages, camping and more can be found at BlackestFest.com. Discounted 2-day Early Bird Tickets start at $66.66 plus parking and fees, while supplies last. Early Bird Single-day Friday tickets start at $39.00, and single-day Saturday tickets start at $49.00. Tent, Tent and Car, and RV camping spaces are available.