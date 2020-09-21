BUTCHER BABIES Release Full European Metal Festival Alliance Performance; Video

September 21, 2020, 11 minutes ago

news heavy metal butcher babies

Butcher Babies have shared their full performance that aired as part of the European Metal Festival Alliance. Watch below:

Setlist:

"Lilith"- Quarantine Style
"Monsters Ball"- Live from Las Vegas
"The Butcher"- Live from Las Vegas
"Korova"- Live from Las Vegas
"I Smell A Massacre"- Quarantine Style
"The Huntsman"- Live from Las Vegas
"Pomona (Shit Happens)"- Live from Las Vegas
"Jesus Needs More Babies For His Warmachine" feat. Charlie Benante - Quarantine Style
"Controller"- Live from Las Vegas
"Look What We’ve Done"- Live from Las Vegas
"They’re Coming To Take Me Away"- Live from Las Vegas
"Magnolia BLVD"- Live from Las Vegas
"Underground and Overrated"- Live from Las Vegas



