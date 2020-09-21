BUTCHER BABIES Release Full European Metal Festival Alliance Performance; Video
September 21, 2020, 11 minutes ago
Butcher Babies have shared their full performance that aired as part of the European Metal Festival Alliance. Watch below:
Setlist:
"Lilith"- Quarantine Style
"Monsters Ball"- Live from Las Vegas
"The Butcher"- Live from Las Vegas
"Korova"- Live from Las Vegas
"I Smell A Massacre"- Quarantine Style
"The Huntsman"- Live from Las Vegas
"Pomona (Shit Happens)"- Live from Las Vegas
"Jesus Needs More Babies For His Warmachine" feat. Charlie Benante - Quarantine Style
"Controller"- Live from Las Vegas
"Look What We’ve Done"- Live from Las Vegas
"They’re Coming To Take Me Away"- Live from Las Vegas
"Magnolia BLVD"- Live from Las Vegas
"Underground and Overrated"- Live from Las Vegas