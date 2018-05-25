BUTCHER BABIES Release "Look What We've Done" Docu-Video

"Our new docu-video 'Look What We've Done' gives a behind the scenes look as to what emotions a tour might bring when the curtains close and real life settles in," says Butcher Babies singer Heidi Shepherd. "When the accolades of the stage and energy of the crowd are gone; when you retreat to your bunk and the loneliness sets in. Where you miss your family, your friends and your loved ones. We touch on when conditions out of your control can make or break your stride. This gives an inside peek as to what keeps us going and how we deal with the extreme highs and extreme lows. The reality behind the stage."

"Look What We've Done" is featured on Butcher Babies' third album Lilith, released last October via Century Media. Watch the new video below:

Butcher Babies are currently on their co-headlining Kings & Queens Tour alongside Nonpoint.

Tour dates:

May

25 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy **

28 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

30 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

31 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Ballroom

June

4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

5 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

7 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

8 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center

** Butcher Babies with Cane Hill and Sumo Cyco only