BUTCHER BABIES To Release New Single "Bottom Of A Bottle" And 10 Anniversary Signature Wine On October 30th
October 24, 2020, 4 minutes ago
The Butcher Babies have checked in with the following announcement:
"We wrote and recorded 'Bottom Of A Bottle' in May2019, so we can't wait for you all to hear it! Out everywhere on 10 / 30. We're pairing our new single with a Butcher Babies 10 Year Anniversary wine.. Butcher Burgundy! All this and more on 10 / 30."
Butcher Babies recently shared their full performance that aired as part of the European Metal Festival Alliance. Watch below:
Setlist:
"Lilith"- Quarantine Style
"Monsters Ball"- Live from Las Vegas
"The Butcher"- Live from Las Vegas
"Korova"- Live from Las Vegas
"I Smell A Massacre"- Quarantine Style
"The Huntsman"- Live from Las Vegas
"Pomona (Shit Happens)"- Live from Las Vegas
"Jesus Needs More Babies For His Warmachine" feat. Charlie Benante - Quarantine Style
"Controller"- Live from Las Vegas
"Look What We’ve Done"- Live from Las Vegas
"They’re Coming To Take Me Away"- Live from Las Vegas
"Magnolia BLVD"- Live from Las Vegas
"Underground and Overrated"- Live from Las Vegas