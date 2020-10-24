BUTCHER BABIES To Release New Single "Bottom Of A Bottle" And 10 Anniversary Signature Wine On October 30th

The Butcher Babies have checked in with the following announcement:

"We wrote and recorded 'Bottom Of A Bottle' in May2019, so we can't wait for you all to hear it! Out everywhere on 10 / 30. We're pairing our new single with a Butcher Babies 10 Year Anniversary wine.. Butcher Burgundy! All this and more on 10 / 30."

Butcher Babies recently shared their full performance that aired as part of the European Metal Festival Alliance. Watch below:

Setlist:

"Lilith"- Quarantine Style

"Monsters Ball"- Live from Las Vegas

"The Butcher"- Live from Las Vegas

"Korova"- Live from Las Vegas

"I Smell A Massacre"- Quarantine Style

"The Huntsman"- Live from Las Vegas

"Pomona (Shit Happens)"- Live from Las Vegas

"Jesus Needs More Babies For His Warmachine" feat. Charlie Benante - Quarantine Style

"Controller"- Live from Las Vegas

"Look What We’ve Done"- Live from Las Vegas

"They’re Coming To Take Me Away"- Live from Las Vegas

"Magnolia BLVD"- Live from Las Vegas

"Underground and Overrated"- Live from Las Vegas