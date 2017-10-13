BUTCHER BABIES Unleash New Track “Pomona (Shit Happens)”

Hollywood-based metal outfit, Butcher Babies, are set to release their third studio album, Lilith, on October 27th via Century Media Records. The band have released another new track off the upcoming record. The new song, titled “Pomona (Shit Happens)”, is perhaps the bands most unhinged and irreverent track to date, and fans who pre-order Lilith will be able to download it as an instant grat. The song is also available for streaming on Spotify here.

Pre-orders for the new album are available now in both physical and digital formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Burn The Straw Man”

“Lilith”

“Headspin”

“Korova”

“#Iwokeuplikethis”

“The Huntsman”

“Controller”

“Oceana”

“Look What We've Done”

“Pomona (S**t Happens)”

“Underground And Overrated”

“Lilith” video:

Butcher Babies are currently on a two month long North American tour supporting Hollywood Undead. A complete list of tour dates can be found here.