BUTCHER BABIES Vocalist CARLA HARVEY, ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE To Co-Host Art Show

Butcher Babies frontwoman Carla Harvey has teamed up with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante to showcase their art together in Chicago, IL at Zhou B Art Gallery on Saturday, November 14 from 6pm - 11pm. This event is open to the public.

Full bar will be provided by Deep Eddy Vodka, and full coffee bar provided by Dark Matter Coffee. There will be many surprises including guest DJ sets, live art pieces, live painting and more!

This art show is 100% COVID aware and enforces social distancing, face coverings are REQUIRED, and only a small percentage of attendees will be allowed into the space at one time.

The gallery, located at 1029 West 35th Street, will also be open on Sunday, November 15 from 11am - 5pm for all to enjoy and meet the artists.

Further details, including RSVP options as well as VIP ticketing, can be found at this location.