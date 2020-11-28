BUTHCER BABIES - CARLA HARVEY Offering Buy One, Get One Free, Oversized Art Prints

"She’s called 'Jokes on You' and I made her with @copic_official markers and inks and @sakuraofamerica gelly rolls," says Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey.

"In honor of small business Saturday, all of my oversized art prints are buy one get one free! No code needed, just purchase one, and I’ll throw another of my choice (but equally rad) in your package! Offer is good till Monday (November 30). Thank you guys so much for supporting my art over the years. If you haven’t visited my site lately check it out! I’ve got t-shirts, books and prints of my art... trading cards, canvases and more!"

On Saturday, December 5 from 6pm - 11pm, and again on Sunday, December 6 from 11am - 5pm at Zhou B Art Gallery in Chicago, IL, Carla Harvey and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will be hosting an exhibit of their artwork.

