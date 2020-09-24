BYZANTINE Pay Tribute To Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA With "Tornado Of Souls" Video
West Virginia metal outfit, Byzantine, pay special tribute to late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza on the 30th anniversary of Rust In Peace.
Says the band: "Today marks the 30th anniversary of Megadeth's Rust In Peace! It made sense to not only celebrate this monumental record but to also honor the man behind the kit; the late, great Nick Menza! Using footage from his final studio recording - we bring you, 'Tornado Of Souls'! Hope you guys enjoy!
"Nick rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during Megadeth 10-year peak at the top."
- Byzantine Videography: Screaming Butterfly Entertainment
- Audio engineering: John Gasper at Seven West Studio and Jay Hannon at 7over8 Recording Studio
- Mixed and mastered by Jay Hannon at 7over8 Studios