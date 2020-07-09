BYZANTINE's Chris "OJ" Ojeda Launches "Quarantine Jam" Video For Cover Of METALLICA's "The Shortest Straw" Feat. Members Of BAD WOLVES, VIO-LENCE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, METAL ALLEGIANCE; Byzantine Announces Livestream Performance On July 25

Last month, Byzantine's Chris "OJ" Ojeda (vocals/rhythm guitar) took part in a "quarantine jam" of Metallica's "The Shortest Straw" with Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves; rhythm/lead guitar), Phil Demmel (Vio-lence; lead guitar), Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch; bass/backup vocals), and Mike Portnoy (Metal Allegiance; drums), which was filmed and recorded at each members' home. Watch the video of this one-of-a-kind collaboration below.

Chris "OJ" Ojeda comments: "Chris (Kael) and I have discussed working on something over the past few years since we are old friends. When I mentioned a Metallica cover during this time of restriction, he jumped at the chance. He was able to bring Mike (Portnoy) on board pretty quickly and I pulled Doc (Coyle) and Phil (Demmel) in. I have been musically dormant since the release of 'The Cicada Tree', spending time raising my 3 kids and building Trident Music Facility, so it feels GREAT to track some guitars and vocals again. 'The Shortest Straw' is quite possibly a perfect Metallica song. I am a piece of driftwood in a sea of Gold performing this classic tune with these fantastic musicians! We hope you enjoy."

Additionally, on July 25 at 6 PM, PT//9 PM, ET, Byzantine will livestream a special performance at Trident Music Facility, featuring music from their first three albums: The Fundamental Component (2004), ...And They Shall Take Up Serpents (2005), Oblivion Beckons (2008). Fans can purchase a $5 ticket to tune in, here.