CADAVER Feat. ANDERS ODDEN, DIRK VERBEUREN Launch New Video Trailer For Upcoming Edder & Bile Album

Back with a vengeance and hell-bent on destruction, Norwegian death metallers Cadaver are back in business and ready to reign. Edder & Bile, the first full length from this band’s new incarnation of Anders Odden’s original, extreme metal vision, will be released on November 27 via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch a new video trailer below:

Anders Odden comments, "I met Dirk Verbeuren during the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival in 2014. He was sitting in for Frost in Satyricon and we played 2 shows together. It turned out that Dirk was a huge Cadaver fan and at the time I had several songs in the making for what I thought might be a solo album. The idea of kicking this all into the 3rd version of Cadaver came into life and we started to share ideas. We had about 10 songs by the time Dirk was on tour in Europe with Megadeth in 2016. They played in my neighborhood and we spent the afternoon jamming. Cadaver was reborn. I started to pile up ideas for new tracks and time went by. I really wanted this to sound like Cadaver and be up to date, yet timeless. The music is what we both consider as death metal. I have my own way of writing riffs and he has his own way of expressing them on drums that just fits and sounds great.

"We finally found the time to hit the studio in early 2019 and recorded the album in LA where Dirk lives and works. The music just sparks of energy and freshness from the experience we had jamming together. We are truly kindred spirits and are in this for the long run for sure. Edder & Bile is the manifestation of our commitment to music and the start of everlasting life for the old Cadaver."

Dirk Verbeuren states, "Hallucinating Anxiety threw me for a loop when I first heard it as a teenager. As such albums tend to do, it quickly became one of my favorites. I followed Cadaver through various incarnations over the years, and when the chance to work with Anders unexpectedly presented itself, needless to say, I didn't have to mull it over. Our goal was for 'Edder & Bile' to capture the spontaneous, filthy energy of death metal. It was an effortless collaboration- things just naturally fell into place and the result speaks for itself. Feast upon this, death fiends!"

Edder & Bile was produced by the band as well as Adair Daufembach who also handled the engineering. The album was recorded and mixed at Northwood Sound Studios in Hollywood, CA. The album features vocal cameos from death metal icons Kam Lee (Massacre) and Jeff Becerra (Possessed) ensuring that this crushing rebirth has underground credentials to spare. The photo for the artwork was taken by Hannah Verbeuren and the layout was created by Justin Bartlett.

Edder & Bile tracklisting:

"Morgue Ritual"

"Circle Of Morbidity"

"Feed The Pigs"

"Final Fight"

"Deathmachine"

"Reborn"

"The Pestilence"

"Edder & Bile"

"Years Of Nothing"

"Let Me Burn"

"Morgue Ritual" video:

Cadaver is:

Anders Odden - Guitar, Bass &Vocals

Dirk Verbeuren - Drums & Backing Vocals