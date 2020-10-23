CADAVER Feat. ANDERS ODDEN, DIRK VERBEUREN Release Music Video for "Reborn" Single

Back with a vengeance and hell-bent on destruction, Norwegian death metallers Cadaver are back in business and ready to reign. Edder & Bile, the first full length from this band’s new incarnation of Anders Odden’s original, extreme metal vision, will be released on November 27 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band releases the music video for the second single, "Reborn". Watch below.

Anders Odden comments, “'Reborn' is one of those songs that just jumps out and grabs you as a listener. The way nothing in the song repeats is a symbol of time itself. The lyrics are about not being afraid of who you are and that you should claim your own throne in life. So many things will go wrong with every one of us and I wanted the video for the song to both represent our current time and become timeless. In 1896, the famous Norwegian artist, Theodore Kittelsen, depicted the Black Death as a spirit in human form as a woman named 'Pesta'. She plays with our lives, making us feel fragile while the pest doctor symbolizes our defense against death. It is there to remind everyone of our origins, every human has the shadow of a beast. We are all gonna die at the end no matter our triumphs - only death is real. But, while we wait for the end we should be celebrating the post-apocalyptic world we are heading into.”

Watch the music video directed and performed by Anders Odden, Dirk Verbeuren, and Regine Odden which features original ...In Pains bassist Eilert Solstad appearing as the Pest doctor playing double bass.

Edder & Bile was produced by the band as well as Adair Daufembach who also handled the engineering. The album was recorded and mixed at Northwood Sound Studios in Hollywood, CA. The album features vocal cameos from death metal icons Kam Lee (Massacre) and Jeff Becerra (Possessed) ensuring that this crushing rebirth has underground credentials to spare. The photo for the artwork was taken by Hannah Verbeuren and the layout was created by Justin Bartlett.

Edder & Bile will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

Yellow / Mint Swirl Limited to 1000)

Blue w/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 350)

Yellow / Mint Swirl + 7" D.G.A.F. Vinyl Bundle (Limited to 400)

Edder & Bile tracklisting:

"Morgue Ritual"

"Circle Of Morbidity"

"Feed The Pigs"

"Final Fight"

"Deathmachine"

"Reborn"

"The Pestilence"

"Edder & Bile"

"Years Of Nothing"

"Let Me Burn"

Cadaver is:

Anders Odden - Guitar, Bass &Vocals

Dirk Verbeuren - Drums & Backing Vocals