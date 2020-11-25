CADAVER Founder ANDERS ODDEN Discusses His Personal "Old School Metal" Playlist; Video

Back with a vengeance and hell-bent on destruction, Norwegian death metallers Cadaver are back in business and ready to reign. Edder & Bile, the first full length from this band’s new incarnation of Anders Odden’s original, extreme metal vision, will be released this Friday, November 27, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Watch Anders Odden discuss tracks from his personalized "Old School Metal" playlist and what they mean to him in this new trailer:

Edder & Bile was produced by the band as well as Adair Daufembach who also handled the engineering. The album was recorded and mixed at Northwood Sound Studios in Hollywood, CA. The album features vocal cameos from death metal icons Kam Lee (Massacre) and Jeff Becerra (Possessed) ensuring that this crushing rebirth has underground credentials to spare. The photo for the artwork was taken by Hannah Verbeuren and the layout was created by Justin Bartlett.

Edder & Bile will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

Yellow / Mint Swirl Limited to 1000)

Blue w/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 350)

Yellow / Mint Swirl + 7" D.G.A.F. Vinyl Bundle (Limited to 400)

Pre-order your copy of Edder & Bile in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album to Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer here.

Edder & Bile tracklisting:

"Morgue Ritual"

"Circle Of Morbidity"

"Feed The Pigs"

"Final Fight"

"Deathmachine"

"Reborn"

"The Pestilence"

"Edder & Bile"

"Years Of Nothing"

"Let Me Burn"

"Reborn" video:

"Morgue Ritual" video:

Cadaver is:

Anders Odden - Guitar, Bass & Vocals

Dirk Verbeuren - Drums & Backing Vocals