CADAVER Unveil "Let Me Burn" Lyric Video; Edder & Bile Album Out Now

Back with a vengeance and hell-bent on destruction, Norwegian death metallers Cadaver are back in business and ready to reign. Edder & Bile, the first full length from this band’s new incarnation of Anders Odden’s original, extreme metal vision, is out today via Nuclear Blast Records.

In celebration, the band offer fans the lyric video for "Let Me Burn".

Anders Odden comments, "'Let Me Burn' came to me at night, after one of our intense studio days in January 2019. I just got the opening riff and it led me out on this path that became the song. It was raining in North Hollywood that night and the whole feel of doom and gloom was shining through. I had with me a recording of my fireplace in Norway and knew this would make an awesome ending to the album. The song is about how we all will end up as ashes no matter who we are and what we do. It's a nihilistic theme that means even more to me now after facing death with my cancer battle. When I was close to dying this winter, I always thought of having this song played super loud at my funeral with all the people having to read the lyrics during the ceremony. As I am not quite dead yet. I use it to tell you I cheated death, for now. Let Me Burn. I have no fear!"

Edder & Bile was produced by the band as well as Adair Daufembach who also handled the engineering. The album was recorded and mixed at Northwood Sound Studios in Hollywood, CA. The album features vocal cameos from death metal icons Kam Lee (Massacre) and Jeff Becerra (Possessed) ensuring that this crushing rebirth has underground credentials to spare. The photo for the artwork was taken by Hannah Verbeuren and the layout was created by Justin Bartlett.

Order your copy of Edder & Bile in the format of your choice here. Save the album to Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer here.

Edder & Bile tracklisting:

"Morgue Ritual"

"Circle Of Morbidity"

"Feed The Pigs"

"Final Fight"

"Deathmachine"

"Reborn"

"The Pestilence"

"Edder & Bile"

"Years Of Nothing"

"Let Me Burn"

"Reborn" video:

"Morgue Ritual" video:

Cadaver is:

Anders Odden - Guitar, Bass & Vocals

Dirk Verbeuren - Drums & Backing Vocals