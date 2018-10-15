CADAVERIA Namesake Battling Cancer - "I Decided To Reveal My Situation And To Show Myself To You In Sincerity... It Makes Me Feel Free"

Cadaveria, vocalist and namesake of Italian horror metal band Cadaveria, has issued the following:

"Life is strange: 2018 was supposed to be my sabbatical year, instead I must overcome a new challenge. This summer I discovered an intruder inside me and I started a neoadjuvant chemotherapy to reduce it. The route is long and difficult and I'll have to deal with surgeries in a near future. My body is reacting good and I'm trying to stay positive in order to enjoy every day as much as possible, focusing my thoughts in the present. I believe a good aptitude is important to best recover, as part of the necessary therapeutic path I have undertaken.

"I decided to reveal my situation and to show myself to you in sincerity. It makes me feel free. After all, I have always had a direct, sincere and honest connection with my fans. I am noticing that, at least in Italy, cancer is still a taboo. I don’t think it is something to hide, on the contrary I believe that sharing a disease can facilitate the healing process.

"Since I disclosed this via Facebook and Instagram, I have been flooded with messages and love and I will never stop thanking you for how you are supporting me. I feel really close to you.

"I cannot work at the moment, for the cancer and 'cause chemo cycles have brought a cardiac complication. I have to rest, but I want my music continue to be spread. So please go on Spotify or the digital store you prefer and play Cadaveria. This will make me happy.

"My eternal gratitude goes to my sister Eleonora, my caregiver, who is facing this ugly story with me step by step from the beginning. She has just started this campaign with some close friends to help me in this path... gofundme.com/cadaveria-cancer-trouble. A direct donation can also be done via PayPal to cadaveria@cadaveria.com.

"From my side I ask you to continue to send me positive vibes. I need them.

"Thanks a lot! Long live life."