CADAVERIA Release “Christian Woman” Single; Cover Of TYPE O NEGATIVE Track Now Streaming

Horror metallers, Cadaveria, celebrate today's release of the vinyl edition of the Mondoscuro EP (limited to 500 copies-black / 100 copies-white worldwide) by releasing the first of three singles extracted from this EP. “Christian Woman”, a cover of the Type O Negative track, is the first one, now available via all digital stores.

Cadaveria herself commented: “This is the very first vinyl release of our history and we are very pleased and excited. Usually we produce music videos along with our releases, but this time I thought to play with images in a different way. I will impersonate the titles of three songs from Mondoscuro, realizing three special shots, that will converge in the cover artwork for “Mater Tenebrarum”, “Dominion Of Pain” and “Christian Woman” singles. We will release them monthly through digital stores, starting today till April. Today is the day of “Christian Woman”, our homage to Peter Steele.”

Mondoscuro vinyl release comes via Sleaszy Rider Records, that in spring will also reprint Far Away From Conformity, the band’s second album, originally released in 2004. Mondoscuro is also available on CD via the Black Tears label.

(Photo - Fabry C. Photos / Stolen Instants)