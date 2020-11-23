CADAVERIA To Release "Matryoshcada" Music Video This Friday; Teaser Streaming

Italian Gothic metal band, Cadaveria, released their new single, "Matryoshcada", to all digital platforms on November 13. A video for the track will be released this Friday, November 27. Check out a teaser clip below:

"Matryoshcada" is the second of a series of singles that will be released by the band on a regular basis. The first, entitled "Return", was released on October 2, and marked Cadaveria's official return to the music scene after her illness.

"Matryoshcada" concept in the singer's words: "Fragments of the past are recomposed for a moment... then they dissolve, giving light to a new creature, to a new powerful energy."

You can save the song on Spotify or order it on Amazon and iTunes, here.

A music video for the recently released "Return" can be seen below. Listen/download the single here.