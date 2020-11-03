CADAVERIA To Release "Matryoshcada" Single This Month

Italian Gothic metal band, Cadaveria, present the title and the artwork for their new single, "Matryoshcada", which will be released to all digital platforms on Friday, November 13.

"Matryoshcada" is the second of a series of singles that will be released by the band on a regular basis. The first, entitled "Return", was released on October 2, and marked Cadaveria's official return to the music scene after her illness.

"Matryoshcada" concept in the singer's words: "Fragments of the past are recomposed for a moment... then they dissolve, giving light to a new creature, to a new powerful energy."

You can pre-save the song on Spotify or pre-order it on Amazon and iTunes, here.

A music video for the recently released "Return" can be seen below. Listen/download the single here.