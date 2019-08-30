CAÏNA Reveals Gentle Illness Album Details; "No Princes In Hell" Music Video Streaming

Cinematic black noise black metal merchant, Caïna, has revealed the details for his forthcoming album, Gentle Illness, with artwork created by visual artist Mow Skwoz.

After more than three years of almost total silence, Caïna returns with a deeply personal, chaotic and terrifying album new album, Gentle Illness is penned for a November 1 release via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings.

With lyrical themes ranging from the UK's lack of mental health provision to extraterrestrial psychics via demonic possession and the metaphysics of suicide, Gentle Illness is a comprehensive guide to the very real and very personal disintegration of its creator. A video for the song “No Princes In Hell” can be seen below.

Gentle Illness' will be released on CD, vinyl, cassette & digital format, with pre-orders available now at Apocalyptic Witchcraft webstore (EUR & rest of the world), Bandcamp, and Season Of Mist webstore (North America).

Tracklisting:

"Wellness Policy" "Your Life Was Probably Pointless" "No Princes In Hell"

"Canto" "Gentle Illness"

"Contactee Cult" "My Mind Is Completely Disintegrating" "One Breath Under The Yoke Is A Fate Worse Than Death"

"No Princes In Hell" video: