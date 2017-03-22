Calgary’s 420 Music & Arts Festival Announce Concert Lineup With WO FAT, ANCIIENTS, BLACK MASTIFF, And More
The 420 Music & Arts Festival is a three day celebration (April 20th-22nd) featuring 22 stoner rock, desert rock, doom and sludge metal and fuzzy, kick ass rock ‘n’ roll bands surrounding the culture that is 420. Headlining this inaugural year all the way from Dallas, TX for their first Canadian performance, stoner legends Wo Fat, Vancouver’s Anciients and Edmonton/ Vancouver based Black Mastiff.
In addition to all the rad music, festival attendees will have the opportunity to view and purchase the work of select local artists, artisans and craftsman at the 420 Expo, Saturday, April 22 at Distortion from 10 AM-4 PM. Interspersed with vendors of interesting and eclectic wares will be information on medical marijuana and hemp products and even more 420 enthusiasts. Select vendors, artists and marijuana related companies will be available in the evenings at the festival as well. NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) will be in attendance to answer questions.
You will be able to indulge your desire for munchies with a variety delectable culinary creations from some of Southern Alberta’s best food trucks. If that isn’t enough, each night of the festival there will be an opportunity to show off your glorious facial hair in our beard contest. Celebrity judges will decide who moves onto the final round on the last night of the festival where one beard will rule them all!
-Big Rock Beer is exclusive beer for the 420 Music & Arts Festival
-420 Music & Arts Festival will be the very first Canadian performance by Dallas, TX stoner rock legends Wo Fat
Festival lineup:
Wednesday, April 19th – Pre-Fest – Free Show and Advance Pass Pickup
Ten Dead Crow
Terminal Human Condition
Thursday, April 20th
Black Mastiff
Highkicks
La Chinga
The Electric Revival
Buffalo Bud Buster
Hypnopilot
Set & Stoned
Friday, April 21st
Anciients
Dead Quiet
Lavagoat
Orbital Express
ChronoBot
Lordosis
Hunted By Ravens
Saturday, April 22nd
Wo Fat
Chron Goblin
Cowpuncher
Mammoth Grove
NVGR (Nikki Valentine & Gypsy Riders)
Black Thunder
Brown Dwarf
Bazaraba
