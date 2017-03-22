Calgary’s 420 Music & Arts Festival Announce Concert Lineup With WO FAT, ANCIIENTS, BLACK MASTIFF, And More

The 420 Music & Arts Festival is a three day celebration (April 20th-22nd) featuring 22 stoner rock, desert rock, doom and sludge metal and fuzzy, kick ass rock ‘n’ roll bands surrounding the culture that is 420. Headlining this inaugural year all the way from Dallas, TX for their first Canadian performance, stoner legends Wo Fat, Vancouver’s Anciients and Edmonton/ Vancouver based Black Mastiff.

In addition to all the rad music, festival attendees will have the opportunity to view and purchase the work of select local artists, artisans and craftsman at the 420 Expo, Saturday, April 22 at Distortion from 10 AM-4 PM. Interspersed with vendors of interesting and eclectic wares will be information on medical marijuana and hemp products and even more 420 enthusiasts. Select vendors, artists and marijuana related companies will be available in the evenings at the festival as well. NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) will be in attendance to answer questions.

You will be able to indulge your desire for munchies with a variety delectable culinary creations from some of Southern Alberta’s best food trucks. If that isn’t enough, each night of the festival there will be an opportunity to show off your glorious facial hair in our beard contest. Celebrity judges will decide who moves onto the final round on the last night of the festival where one beard will rule them all!

-Big Rock Beer is exclusive beer for the 420 Music & Arts Festival

-420 Music & Arts Festival will be the very first Canadian performance by Dallas, TX stoner rock legends Wo Fat

Festival lineup:

Wednesday, April 19th – Pre-Fest – Free Show and Advance Pass Pickup

Ten Dead Crow

Terminal Human Condition

Thursday, April 20th

Black Mastiff

Highkicks

La Chinga

The Electric Revival

Buffalo Bud Buster

Hypnopilot

Set & Stoned

Friday, April 21st

Anciients

Dead Quiet

Lavagoat

Orbital Express

ChronoBot

Lordosis

Hunted By Ravens

Saturday, April 22nd

Wo Fat

Chron Goblin

Cowpuncher

Mammoth Grove

NVGR (Nikki Valentine & Gypsy Riders)

Black Thunder

Brown Dwarf

Bazaraba

Tickets available at this location.