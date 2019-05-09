CALLEJON Release "Hartgeld Im Club" Music Video; December Tour Announced

Callejon have released a new video for the title track of their latest album, Hartgeld Im Club. The track features female rap artists Pilz & Antifuchs and the video shows footage of the first leg of their tour from earlier this year. Watch below:

The album Hartgeld Im Club was released on January 4, 2019 and entered the official German album charts at #5. Get yours here.

Tour dates:

May
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafengeburtstag

June
22 - Siegen, Germany - BlueStock Festival

July
5 - Reutlingen, Germany - Kurt Festival
6 - Freiburg, Germany - Jazz House: Club Tropicana Special Show
12 - Augsburg, Germany - Sommer am Kiez Festival
13 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof: Club Tropicana Special Show

December
20 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum
21 - Kiel, Germany - Max Nachttheater
22 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand
26 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
29 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
30 - Köln, Germany - Gloria Theater



