CALLEJON Release "Hartgeld Im Club" Music Video; December Tour Announced

Callejon have released a new video for the title track of their latest album, Hartgeld Im Club. The track features female rap artists Pilz & Antifuchs and the video shows footage of the first leg of their tour from earlier this year. Watch below:

The album Hartgeld Im Club was released on January 4, 2019 and entered the official German album charts at #5. Get yours here.

Tour dates:

May

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafengeburtstag

June

22 - Siegen, Germany - BlueStock Festival

July

5 - Reutlingen, Germany - Kurt Festival

6 - Freiburg, Germany - Jazz House: Club Tropicana Special Show

12 - Augsburg, Germany - Sommer am Kiez Festival

13 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof: Club Tropicana Special Show

December

20 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

21 - Kiel, Germany - Max Nachttheater

22 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand

26 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

29 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

30 - Köln, Germany - Gloria Theater