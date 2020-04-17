Can Metal Be Considered More Than Just Music?

Metal description: Metal music is more than the band that takes the stage and the music. Metal is a culture encompassing gambling, style, bikes, tattoos and even works as a form of therapy.

Is metal just music, or is it so much more? For some people, metal music can be considered more than just the songs they rock out to at home or the gigs they attend. For these people, music is a way of life, joining people together of similar tastes and values. Metal begins friendships, creates lifelong memories and even changes the way we think.

Overall, metal can be seen as a culture rather than just music. When the song ends, metal fans still live in a way as though the song continues to play. So, how is metal more than music?

1. Metal Influences Gambling

The metal lifestyle has lots of parts to it, and one of those is gambling. Many metal superstars and their fans like the same things and one of these is playing casino games or

metal slot games online. Some of the best slots are even made based on famous metal performers and bands, allowing gamblers to play games while listening to their favourite tracks.

2. The Metal Fashion

Metal fans also wear a distinct set of clothes and have their own niche of fashion. The clothing of their stars and themselves allows them to identify with each other easily, which contributes to creating the famous metal community where fans can identify each other from across bars. Overall, metal fashion ignites friendships and helps create that renowned metal community spirit.

3. Tattooing Culture

Another way that metal fans identify themselves in their appearance is through body ink. Tattooing has long been a part of the metal culture with fans inking themselves with symbols related to music and even portraits of their favourite metal stars. When ink is for life and not just a concert, it shows the power and influence metal music can have on someone. Fewer music genres can boast such a committed aspect of their work.

4. A Choice of Wheels

How many music genres can also say they influence what vehicles their fans choose? Although not every metal fan will own a motorbike, many of them do, and they ride together. Metal fans are known to also contribute to the biking community, one of the most respectful and down to earth groups riding among us.

5. Metal as Therapy

Some metal fans also consider the music they listen to as a type of therapy. Whether it is genuinely helping them get over a traumatic event or a musical buddy always there to put the world to rights. To many outsiders, the aggressive nature of metal songs suggests it would instil violence and chaos, but research has found that here metal music can create inner peace and even make us calmer. So, next time someone suggests that metal is just music. Politely tell them that they are mistaken, and it is much more than mosh pits and music.