Can Parents’ Infidelity Make Kids Unable to Trust in Adult Life?

With no doubt, cheating can cause a lot of marital problems, and almost always it leads to conflicts between spouses, tears, break-ups, and even domestic abuse. While we all either have heard about the consequences of infidelity through friends or have dealt with ones by ourselves, very few of us realize that adult infidelity can destroy the younger generation’s life.

It is safe to say that one of the most tragic consequences of parents’ unfaithfulness is that their kids are very likely to eventually end up in dysfunctional relations simply because they have serious problems with both honesty and trust. Let us say, when a parent, who tells his or her kids that he or she loves them a lot, walks out on them and their other parent for another person, these kids can’t help but get disappointed in love. Want to learn more about the side effects of adult infidelity that cause trust issues in children? Read on.

Side Effects of Parental Infidelity Causing Trust Issues in Kids

Kids become emotionally distant

After kids find out that one parent cheats on another one, they are likely to respond later on by refusing to enter into any relationships. This is how they unconsciously try to protect their feelings from getting hurt. Even though these adult children seem to be cold-hearted outside, they are touchy and oversensitive inside.

They confuse the meaning of sincere affection and sexual relationships

When two married people don’t prepare divorce documents after infidelity was discovered, their children receive a wrong message about what marriage and love are. What do sexual relationships mean for them? As adults, they believe that it is just fine to cheat as long as their partners have no clue about unfaithfulness. This is how parental infidelity diminishes the value of marriage for the younger generation.

They don’t believe in marriage

Those who have watched their parents' relations coming to an end don’t believe in lifelong marriages when they grow up. As adults, they don’t think that it is possible to have a solid marriage that is a long-lasting foundation for building a healthy, yet strong partnership for many years to come. Thereby, it is little wonder that these people are hesitant to enter into marriage.

They are always on a knife-edge

These children have seen their families falling apart. As adults, they believe that nothing lasts forever and sooner or later they will have to file for a divorce online or deal with a contested case. For this very reason, it becomes impossible for them to build strong, yet healthy relations with their spouses. Instead of enjoying a happy and carefree life, they are more likely to be on pinpoints expecting something bad to happen or worrying about their feelings getting hurt.

They often are distrustful of others

800 adults, whose moms or dads were unfaithful, were surveyed to learn that almost 83% of them believe that most people are dishonest. Probably, they have seen their unfaithful parents keeping their affairs from their spouses, and now it is hard for them to trust someone. And the attempt that adults usually make to lie to their children to cover up the fact of infidelity or minimize it can make things even worse. Consequently, as adults, these kids are likely to end up looking out for any cheating red flags and searching for a trustworthy divorce paper form preparation service like https://onlinedivorcer.com/online-divorce-texas, for example.

They unconsciously fall into the same trap

Even though almost all surveyed adults claimed that it is wrong to cheat on your spouse, almost half of them confessed that they cheated on their spouses themselves. Then why do they send mixed messages? Maybe, this is how they unconsciously try to deal with their negative feelings about what their parents have done. On the other hand, they are more likely to be cheated on simply because they unintentionally invite betrayal into their lives.

Kids whose parents have gone through cheating shouldn’t lose their hope for a happy married life. Truth be told, they aren’t doomed to live in unhappy marriages or be in unhealthy relations. As soon as they understand where all their problems come from, they can start working hard to change both themselves and their behavior patterns.