Canada's ARCANA To Release Debut EP This Friday; Audio And Video Samples Streaming

Highly detailed with layers of vocal, orchestral interludes and a passionate story can all be found in the debut EP from Canada’s Arcana. This is the first piece of many in what is already a vast and colorful universe that the band has created.

Aiming to have listeners embrace music that is never stagnant and come away inspired, Arcana has weaved a tale of love, tragedy, and perseverance in the story of Damien. The band shares the details on the premise of the first act: “This EP is a sort of love story from Damian to his wife Hope and their child Cassidy before tragedy strikes. I try to present what his anxieties and pressures are working far away from his family but also a lingering unstableness from within that is voiced by the character Nightmare that foreshadows the tragedy that is about to befall them. Throughout the “Letters from a Lost Soul” arc, Damian will be expressing all of these emotions through letters to his wife and child, the letters being the songs on each album and the characters writing back and forth.”

Arcana is mainly a two-man project split between the founder Rogan McAndrews and friend, drummer, and engineer Deyson Thiara in their respective home studios. Rogan records and programs all the guitars, bass, synths, orchestra, and vocals while Deyson records drums, reamps, and mixes and masters the tracks. Other musicians were recruited to play the parts of the characters who sing their way through the events that unfold.

Technical and cinematic, Letters From A Lost Soul | Act I: The World One Forms is poetic and thought-provoking and the perfect compliment to collections of prog fans, especially ones who enjoy Leprous, Coheed and Cambria, and Porcupine Tree.

The EP will be available at Arcanacollective.bandcamp.com, Spotify, Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

"Letters From A Lost Soul"

"Wings"

"Tailwind"

"Octosun/Wings" (Reprised)

Letters From A Lost Soul | Act I: The World One Forms by Arcana

EP band lineup:

Rogan McAndrews - Guitar, Bass, Vocals (Damian), Synths

Anna Draper - Vocals (Hope)

Deyson Thiara - Drums

(Photo - Rogan McAndrews)