Canada's DOOM MACHINE - New Album Due In June

Atlantic Canada's Doom Machine returns with their fourth full-length album June 2nd. Comprised of two EPs: Let There Be Doom and Vol. 4.5, the band promises this is the best material they have ever written.

"We really hit a home run with these songs," says frontman and primary songwriter Bill Arsenault. "A lot of these songs were from ideas left over from the writing of our last album. The whole idea of doing the two EPs is that one would be focused and follow where we started heading with Written In Stone, and the second EP would be songs that don't follow that direction. It was a great way to include all the ideas while having it make sense."

In addition to the release, there will be a second bonus disc Decade Of Doom, which will commemorate the band's 10th anniversary and will feature 13 re-recorded tracks from their first three albums. "Once we knew we were going to have this kind of sound quality we agreed to do the re-recordings. Finally these songs have the recording quality that we feel they deserve. If you were to own only one of our albums, this one is it." Drummer Jason Reeves adds "It's definitely way better than our other stuff... no comparison."

The band is having their CD release June 2nd in Halifax, Nova Scotia and are performing at this year's Maritime Metal and Hard Rock Festival 5th Year Bash in Windsor, Nova Scotia July 28th and 29th.