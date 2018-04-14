Canada's Legendary SWORD Perform Rare Show In Montreal; New Album Due Through David Ellefson's EMP Label This Year

One of the most underrated metal acts of the ’80s, who delivered their Metallized masterpiece in 1986, made a rare live appearance in their home province of Quebec at Montreal's Club Soda in front of a sold out crowd.

Sword performed:

“Outta Control”

“Dare to Spit”

“Until Death Do Us Part”

“The Treat”

“Life On The Sharp Edge”

“Took My Chances”

“Sweet Dreams”

“The End of the Night”

“Where To Hide”

“ Children of Heaven”

“The Trouble Is”

“Back Off”

“I’m In Command”

“Prepare To Die”

“Caught In The Act”

“Stuck In A Rock”

“Land of the Brave”

“State Of Shock”

“FTW”

“Stoned Again”

“Runaway”

Encore:

“Evil Spell”

“Spread The Pain”



Check out fan-filmed footage below:

Sword will release the long-awaited follow-up to 1988's Sweet Dreams later this year via Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group.