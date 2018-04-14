Canada's Legendary SWORD Perform Rare Show In Montreal; New Album Due Through David Ellefson's EMP Label This Year
One of the most underrated metal acts of the ’80s, who delivered their Metallized masterpiece in 1986, made a rare live appearance in their home province of Quebec at Montreal's Club Soda in front of a sold out crowd.
Sword performed:
“Outta Control”
“Dare to Spit”
“Until Death Do Us Part”
“The Treat”
“Life On The Sharp Edge”
“Took My Chances”
“Sweet Dreams”
“The End of the Night”
“Where To Hide”
“ Children of Heaven”
“The Trouble Is”
“Back Off”
“I’m In Command”
“Prepare To Die”
“Caught In The Act”
“Stuck In A Rock”
“Land of the Brave”
“State Of Shock”
“FTW”
“Stoned Again”
“Runaway”
Encore:
“Evil Spell”
“Spread The Pain”
Check out fan-filmed footage below:
Sword will release the long-awaited follow-up to 1988's Sweet Dreams later this year via Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group.