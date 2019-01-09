Canada's PYRAMID THEOREM Gearing Up For Fan-Requested Cover Of DREAM THEATER's "Hell's Kitchen"

Canadian progsters Pyramid Theorem, hailing from Toronto, have posted the following heads up on Facebook:

"We asked what prog bands / songs you wanted to see us cover and Dream Theater was the most requested band. The song we have chosen to do is 'Hell's Kitchen'! Go subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don't miss it. Keep the requests coming because there are more covers coming!"

In July 2018, Pyramid Theorem released an official video for their song "The Fight That Never Ends". Check it out below.