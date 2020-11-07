Canada's SNOWMAIDEN Releases Cover Of SCORPIONS Classic "Holiday"

Russian-born Canada-based vocalist Alina Snowmaiden has released a cover of the Scorpions classic, "Holiday". Check it out below and purchase via Bandcamp.

"Holiday" is taken from the Scorpions album Lovedrive, released in 1979.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://snowmaidenofficial.bandcamp.com/track/scorpions-holiday-cover-by-snowmaiden" href="https://snowmaidenofficial.bandcamp.com/track/scorpions-holiday-cover-by-snowmaiden">Scorpions - Holiday (COVER) by Snowmaiden by Snowmaiden</a>

Earlier this year, Alina checked in with the following:

"Our tribute to one of the most inspirational and iconic pieces of music written in XX century is now on YouTube!!! Done Nightwish style. Huge thanks to Nathan Gross for mixing and mastering our duet. You know my voice so well by now, you can always make a candy out of it - flawlessly - each time. And to my partner in crime David Michael Moote for being my amazing Phantom. You slayed the part! I love it!"

Check out the video below. Get the audio version of the song here.