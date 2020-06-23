Canada's TURBO Unleash Quarantine Music Video For “Make Bail”

Another band who has been making good use of quarantine time is Canada’s Turbo, who have recorded a music video for the single “Make Bail”, off their upcoming album Fast As Fvck.

Filmed in true DIY style, the video shows the members in each of their houses, and with a little help from filmmaker and videographer Neil Hunt, the video came together better than the band expected. The boys in Turbo definitely deserve an Oscar for their work in this music video, but in case the awards are cancelled they have prepared the following statement about the focus behind the video:

“When COVID-19 was on the rise and the quarantine hit in full-force, everyone was trapped inside and bored on a biblical scale. Shows were cancelled, tours were cancelled, and we had to come up with a fun backup-plan and fast. We decided on a DIY music video, and it only took a very short conversation and a coy laugh before we agreed that a song called "Make Bail" was almost too good of a fit for the "Stay The Blazes Home" breakout-of-your-house video we had in mind.”

As with most ideas Turbo has, the origin behind the "Make Bail" video is kind of humorous. Make Bail was the first song they ever wrote as a band at their very first rehearsal, while the idea of the band was still just a mild thought in the minds of these east coast thrashers. Bad breakups lead to the guys writing a good old fashioned "Go F*ck Yourself" getting rid of you type song.

For fans of Motorhead, W.A.S.P., and Kill Cheerleader; Turbo is like your dishevelled uncle on Christmas morning; Turbo is trashed, pissed off, sleazy, mean, and sick of your shit.

Between them, the members of Turbo have played every loud-music genre there is to name and these experiences have worked together to shape the current sound with an emphasis on rock and punk. These genres formed the base for their planned debut full length, which Turbo explains in their own words:

“Fast As Fvck is a sort of homage to true rock and roll in its most vicious and visceral form. Each of the seven tracks hit like a swift kick to the teeth from a whole new angle of attack, but the assault is far from a mindless battering to the eardrums. The album ebbs and flows through different moods and subtleties with sophisticated craftsmanship.”

Tracklisting:

“Burning The Wick”

“Alive”

“Living On The Line”

“Silver Spoon”

“Make Bail”

“Last Cal”

“Serpents Coil”

