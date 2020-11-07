Canada's WALK OFF THE EARTH Cover AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" At Sydney Opera House (Video)

Canadian indie pop rock band Walk Off The Earth, featuring former The Creepshow vocalist Sarah Blackwood, performed at the iconic Opera House in Sydney, Australia earlier this year. During the stop they covered the AC/DC classic "Thunderstruck" and shot an official performance video, which can be viewed below.

A message from the band: "Thanks for having us at this legendary venue! This is one of our fav songs of all time. Love our Aussie peeps. See you soon."

Stream or download the song here.

AC/DC have released a video teaser for their new single, "Demon Fire", featured on the band's new album, Power Up, out on November 13 via Columbia Records. Watch the new clip below: