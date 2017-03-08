Canada’s BOREALIS To Reissue Fall From Grace Album With Bonus Track

Canadian melodic metal band, Borealis, will see their Fall From Grace album reissued on April 7th via AFM Records.

Says the band: “We proudly announce the reissue of our 2011 album, Fall From Grace. AFM Records will release it on April 7th. This new edition comes with slightly changed artwork (see our new logo used on the cover, for example) and a bonus track called "The Journey (Prologue)”. You might be familiar with the song as we uploaded it to YouTube (but only there) a while ago.”

The above mentioned bonus track is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Finest Hour”

“Words I Failed To Say”

“Fall From Grace”

“Where We Started”

“Breaking The Curse”

“Regeneration”

“Watch The World Collapse”

“Take You Over”

“Forgotten Forever”

“The Journey (Prologue)” (Bonus Track)

