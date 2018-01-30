Canada’s DIVINE REALM Streaming “Hanging Valleys” Track

Ontario based instrumental progressive metal act Divine Realm recently announced their forthcoming five-song EP, Nordicity. Set for release on March 2nd. Nordicity is an accomplished instrumental progressive metal release with a well-crafted sound that eschews tired clichés and simple structures in favor of passionate and eclectic songs that defy easy categorization. New track “Hanging Valleys” is streaming below.

Divine Realm guitarist Leo Diensthuber had the following to say regarding the new heights Nordicity reaches:

"I feel like out of all our releases, this one reflects us as players more than any other. This is the first release our longtime drummer Josh Ingram has actually played on, and I think people will be blown away by what he brings to each song. Also, a first, Marc Roy recorded/produced the entire EP, aside from post-production which was done by myself. With Tyler Brayton being our producer on Abyssal Light and Tectum Argenti, I feel like passing the torch to Marc cleared his mind to focus on what he really loves to do, which is create music and perform, both of which resulted in a complete cohesion between locking in with Josh's drum parts and taking the frontline in many sections. I think some of our strongest melodic sensibilities shine through on Nordicity, yet at the same time, I can hear my inner fifteen-year-old self, influenced by Chuck Schuldiner, Marty Friedman and others on parts of my solos/leads.

I made the decision on Tectum Argenti to give Marc half the guitar solos, and once again it was the best decision I could have made. Marc's instinct for melody/phrasing makes for some of the most memorable guitar parts that have ever made it on to a Divine Realm record."

Tracklisting:

“As The Crow Flies”

“Autumn”

“Whitewater”

“Revival”

“Hanging Valleys”

"Hanging Valleys":

Teaser: