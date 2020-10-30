Canadian Airbrush Artist PAUL ARCHER Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN

Victoria, BC-based airbrush artist Paul Archer has paid tribute to guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6th after a long cancer battle, with the mural that can be seen below. It is painted on the back wall of his shop, Archer Airbrushing.

Archer: "RIP Eddie Van Halen. Everyone said it couldn't happen, so I painted him on my building downtown! Light up the sky!"

Speaking with Chek TV, Archer revealed he had a personal connection to King Edward:

"I was a stagehand at the Memorial Arena, and we actually went to lunch together and had fish and chips. We talked and he became kind of like a friend because every time Van Halen would play, I would be at the show and I'd be a stagehand and he'd know me by name."

Check out Archer Airbrushing via Facebook here.