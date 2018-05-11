Canadian Filmmaker SAM DUNN - "RONNIE JAMES DIO Had Some Of The Most Thoughtful Responses... I Learned A Lot From Him"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Canadian filmmaker Sam Dunn (Metal: A Headbanger's Journey, Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage, Super Duper Alice Cooper, Iron Maiden: Flight 666, etc.). Dunn talked about Banger Films, Ronnie James Dio, Canada's place in metal, and more.

When asked how he went for being a metal fan to producing films, Dunn reponds: "A combination of right place, right time and meeting some talented people along the way. It goes back to our first film A Headbangers Journey, we started with an idea that really hadn't been done before and it was pretty crazy for the time that you can make a smart in-depth documentary about heavy metal music and culture and low and behold it was a success. The film really opened a lot of doors for us and allowed us to establish relationships with big artists, like Rush, Iron Maiden and Alice Cooper, and now we are doing a film on ZZ Top. It was about creating quality that the fans liked and the musicians respected."

On what was the coolest thing he found out about Ronnie James Dio when he interviewed him: "That interview with Dio happened 14 years ago, 2004. I think what I discovered about Dio that time how much of a scholar and level of understanding about religion and the way religion works, he was raised religiously as a young person. And I just remember when I asked him questions between religion and metal, the symbols that get used in metal, the lyrics how religion gets tackled in metal music, Dio had some of the most thoughtful responses. I learned a lot from him."