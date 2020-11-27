Canadian Prog Metal Project TRAILIGHT Releases New Album

Omer Cordell, mastermind of ongoing prog metal project Trailight, has checked in with the following update:

"The time has come, and it is with great pleasure that I can now officially present to you: Sophia.

The process of creating this album roughly took 180 days, almost two thousand hours, thousands of mouse clicks, numerous drum sticks, bass and guitar strings, vocal strains, technological hiccups, heart breaks and a few mental and emotional breakdowns yet through it all, I enjoyed every single second of it.

This creative process pushed me to the limits of my creativity musically, lyrically and artistically. Every note, every drum beat and every lyric was produced through this labour of love and I wish that you, the listener, will enjoy this album, perhaps draw some inspiration from it and create something positive to share with the world as well.

The album is now available on Bandcamp. Spotify, iTunes and all other streaming platforms will follow.

My heartfelt gratitude to all who have supported the creation of this body of work.

Being one of many Eons in existence before the physical universe as we know it came into being, Sophia wanted to express and experience herself in a different form other than the pure consciousness that she existed in until that point. She went into a trans-like state and from there, fell into a state of deficiency where she ended up creating the physical universe and with it, the Demiurge.

The Gnostic thought present the Demiurge as antagonistic to the will of the Supreme Creator this sort of Demiurge focus' solely on material reality and on the 'sensuous soul'. In Gnosticism, the Demiurge is an emanation from a higher, purer aeon (Sophia).

With the creation of the material universe and the Demiurge, Sophia made sure that all beings have the divine spark within them. A direct tethered connection to her, to her wisdom, knowing, truth, belief and integrity.

Thank you all for your continued support! Until next time."

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://trailight.bandcamp.com/album/sophia" href="https://trailight.bandcamp.com/album/sophia">Sophia by Trailight</a>

Tracklist:

"Eon"

"Aftershock"

"Truth"

"The Three Waves"

"Sleepwalkers"

"Island"

"Up In The Air"

"Dance"

"Birth"

Sophia was written and produced by Omer Cordell. Mixed and mastered by Dave Padden (ex-Annihilator).