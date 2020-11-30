CANCER BATS To Release Acoustic EP You’ll Never Break Us: Separation Sessions Vol. 1

Multiple Juno-nominated Canadian metal heavyweights, Cancer Bats announce the release of You’ll Never Break Us: Separation Sessions Vol. 1; a six-song EP that features acoustic renditions of classic Cancer Bats tracks including a stripped-down version of Hail Destroyer fan favourite “Deathsmarch” now aptly titled “Deathsmarch To A New Acoustic Beat”.

The focus track, which features guest vocals from long-time friend of the band, Ojibway singer-songwriter Nick Sherman, sees lead vocalist Liam Cormier’s snarling growl replaced with a steady croon, Scott Middleton and Jaye Schwarzer both setting the right mood on guitar and drummer Mike Peters’ percussion carrying the whole track effortlessly. “Deathsmarch To A New Acoustic Beat” premiered last night via The Strombo Show on CBC Music in Canada and is now available via all DSP’s here.

You’ll Never Break Us: Separation Sessions Vol. 1 will be released exclusively via the band’s Bandcamp on December 16th with all proceeds raised to be donated to Water First NGO, an organization that helps to train interns in water purification in order to help their communities have access to clean drinking water. “While we are excited for fans to hear and enjoy these new renditions, the other goal for this project is to raise funds and awareness for the clean water crisis that still exists within Canada for many Indigenous communities,” shares Cormier. Fans that purchase the record via Bandcamp will also receive bonus track “Bastards Waltz Recorded Live From TV”.

From start to finish, You’ll Never Break Us: Separation Sessions Vol. 1 sees the band moving in a brave new direction; experimenting with different vocal melodies, guitar variations and new rhythms that breathe new life into these classic Bats songs. Along with a different approach musically, the artwork itself takes another twist, where the album art is a t-shirt. As this EP will only exist digitally, it gives fans a chance to still have a physical representation of the album, with the whole concept masterfully put together by the Mi’kmaq design team Born In The North. All prints in North America will be made by The Rezonance Screen Printing Studio a group that supports Indigenous youth through their paid apprenticeship programs.

On releasing the EP, Cormier had this to say, “After having our road dog existence of constant touring over the past 15 years halted due to the pandemic, and with all four band members, now spread across Canada in separate cities, towns and Provinces, we haven’t been in the same room since March. While separated from each other, we thought what better time to re-examine and record new versions of six classic Bats tracks.”

Cormier continues, “With the end of 2020 just around the corner, the optimistic lyrics to 'Deathsmarch' seem to ring truer now than when first shouted in 2008, 'Hey World You’ll Never Break Us, try your hardest, try your hardest.'”

Tracklisting:

"Deathsmarch To A New Acoustic Beat"

"Road Sick Sick Sick So Stay Home"

"Black Metal Bicycle My Blues Riffs Away"

"Darkness Lite"

"Bed Of Nails Dreams Of Tambourines"

"Lucifer’s Slightly Less Rocking Chair"

"Bastards Waltz Recorded Live From TV" (Bonus track exclusive to Bandcamp)

(Photo by Asad Aman)