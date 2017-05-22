CANDLEBOX Pay Tribute To Chris Cornell With “Say Hello 2 Heaven” At Ohio Spring Fest; Video

Multi-Platinum Rockers Candlebox ended their power packed performance at the Ohio Spring Fest with a fitting tribute to the late ‘90s icon Chris Cornell with a stirring rendition of “Say Hello To Heaven”.



While it was only their first time performing the song, lead vocalist Kevin Martin’s heart felt delivery and lead guitarist Brian Quinn’s soaring solo carried the tune as not a dry eye could be seen anywhere in the crowd.



A tweet sent out by the band earlier that week has been picked up by national news and conveys the group’s shock, grief and appreciation for their longtime friend.



“Devastated by the loss of 1 of rnr's greatest artists @chriscornell. Ur talent godlike, voice angelic R.I.P. Chris, u changed the world.”

According to CNN, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell will be laid to rest on May 26th in Los Angeles. His body will be flown from Michigan to Los Angeles on Sunday, and Cornell will be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the sources said.

One of the sources told CNN, "The family is thinking about a (public) memorial for fans, but is coping now with their loss and the funeral service."

Chris Cornell passed away on May 18th at the age of 52.

Soundgarden were on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. A representative for the Detroit Police told Variety that the death of Cornell was being investigated as a suicide, although he emphasized at the time that it was too early to make a definitive conclusion.

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel,” Detroit Police director of media relations told Variety. “It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”

Stay tuned for updates on Cornell’s passing in the days to come.



