CANDLEMASS Debuts Music Video For "Astorolus - The Great Octopus" Featuring BLACK SABBATH Legend TONY IOMMI

Candlemass have come full circle: Their first singer Johan Langquist (who left the band after singing on the legendary 1986 debut Epicus Doomicus Metallicus) has returned. The band will release their new album, The Door To Doom, on February 22nd via Napalm Records.

The band have released a video for the album track “Astorolus - The Great Octopus”, featuring Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

Leif Edling states: “Here's the video for 'Astorolus'. Monsters and Gods come in different shapes. The eternal wheel of birth and death portrayed in a cool video and great song. Talking about gods, the master himself, Tony Iommi is playing the solo here (part 1+2 out of 3). Immense feeling, wonderful tome, so much presence! Just incredible! Hats off to him for helping us out. A dream coming true! Looking forward to play it live on the tour with Ghost. We're rehearsing it right now. New stuff and the old classics. Can't wait to go out on this tour. Johan is back singing, The Door To Doom is getting brilliant reviews, the band is in great form... Will be a blast!"

Tony Iommi on his appearance: “Candlemass are a major force in Scandinavian heavy rock and have always acknowledged the influence we had on their music. They asked if I’d contribute to a track which sounded pretty good so I thought ‘why not’."

The album can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Splendor Demon Majesty"

"Under The Ocean"

"Astorolus - The Great Octopus"

"Bridge Of The Blind"

"Death´s Wheel"

"Black Trinity"

"House Of Doom"

"The Omega Circle"

"The Omega Circle" static video:

Candlemass are:

Leif Edling: Bass

Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars

Jan Lindh: Drums

Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars

Johan Langquist: Vocals