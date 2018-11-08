CANDLEMASS - House Of Doom 10" Etched Vinyl EP Featuring GHOST's PAPA EMIRITUS III Available

Earlier this year, Candlemass released their new song and EP called House Of Doom. The song is also the soundtrack to the game with the same name. Now you can get the exclusive 10" etched vinyl with the 9.5 minute version of the House Of Doom soundtrack featuring Papa Emeritus III from Ghost. Go to HouseOfDoom.com for purchase details.

Mats Levén on the EP: “The title track is inspired by the House of Doom game from Hyperfrost. We're also very happy that our label Napalm Records are with us all the way - 2018 will be a big year for Candlemass!”

Candlemass is back in top form with this killer doom epic. The House Of Doom EP comes with three bonus tracks, is raw and in your face and today is available for pre-order now.

Tracklisting:

"House Of Doom"

"Flowers Of Deception"

"Fortuneteller"

"Dolls On A Wall"

"House Of Doom" lyric video:

Lineup:

Leif Edling: Bass

Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars

Jan Lindh: Drums

Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars

Mats Levén: Vocals

(Photo - Linda Åkerberg)