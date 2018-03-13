CANDLEMASS Launch House Of Doom Online Game, Soundtrack

Candlemass is back with an online game and a brand new soundtrack called House Of Doom. A message follows:

"Leif and Mats from Candlemass welcomes you to the House Of Doom. Behind every door there is doom... and metal. Stay around and subscribe to the newsletter to be among the first to enter every room.

"You are hereby officially invited to play the game and listen to Candlemass new soundtrack. To experience the House Of Doom, please pick your preferred House of Doom partner."

House Of Doom is a unique game with bespoke music written by Leif Edling and performed by Candlemass. The band has also been part of the development of the game that invites you into the world of extreme style heavy metal music, where both music and lyrics intend to evoke a sense of despair, dread and, impending doom. Epic doom metal riffs from real instruments and doom style graphics comes together in this classic online video slot and results in a never before seen player experience.

House Of Doom is a 5-reel video slot with 10 fixed paylines. It is a volatile game with a high payout. There are wilds, free(doom)spins and bonus scatter symbols (the Skull). Landing three skulls at the right moment triggers the Skulls of Abyss bonus game, where hidden prizes can be won…

Find more info and watch a video message from Candlemass at houseofdoom.com.